Nemcsak véd, hanem öltöztet is: Így viselik a maszkot a sztárok – fotók

Nemcsak véd, hanem öltöztet is: Így viselik a maszkot a sztárok – fotók

Felfoghatatlan tragédia: Koronavírusban halt meg a tündéri ötéves kislány, miután hazaküldték a kórházból

Felfoghatatlan tragédia: Koronavírusban halt meg a tündéri ötéves kislány, miután hazaküldték a kórházból

Sokkot kapott a fiatal: egészen mást hozott ki az ételfutár, mint amit rendelt – fotó

Sokkot kapott a fiatal: egészen mást hozott ki az ételfutár, mint amit rendelt – fotó

Hazai siker: Csökkenti a koronavírus szövődményeit a magyarok felfedezése

Hazai siker: Csökkenti a koronavírus szövődményeit a magyarok felfedezése

Durva: Tinderes szerelme miatt hagyott hátra mindent a csinos fiatal, végül rájött a sokkoló igazságra

Bors
Kövessen minket a Facebookon is!

A 27 éves Stephanie Gorton a Tinderen ismerkedett meg egy férfival, akit élete szerelmének gondolt, ám a románcnak hamar vége szakadt, amikor rájött, a férfi más lányokkal is ismerkedik.

Mint egy álom, úgy indult Gorton szerelmi története, aki jól menő állását hagyta hátra ausztráliában, sőt a lakását is feladta, hogy 14 ezer kilométerrel odébb költözhessen Skóciában élő szerelméhez. Már az összepakolt dolgait is előreküldte a férfihez.

A bejegyzÃ©s megtekintÃ©se az Instagramon

Honestly, 2 years ago I didnât think I was cut out for this ð³â¨â¨I didnât think I would ever fully earn my corporate income from my business ðð¼ââï¸â¨I didnât think Iâd ever scale a business to have a team, multiple locations & *gasps* procedures and systems ð¤¯â¨I didnât think I could pull it offâ¦ Looking back I didnât think much of myself at allðâ¨ Luckily I was surrounded by a few people who did. My first ever Coach & my amazing parter Tim were the first 2 people to say âgirl, youâve got thisâ. â¨And so, I told myself I did too â¤ï¸â¨â¨Self belief is EVERYTHING ðð¼â¨ Deciding to back myself, step out of my comfort zone and DO THE DAMN THING has led me to this massive PINCH ME MOMENTâ¦ â¨â¨In the last quarter I have: ð¥Sold my first ever profitable badass business ð°Earned just shy of $100k (this quarter! ð­) ð¯ââï¸Signed up Over 60 women to coaching courses + in the last 3 weeks Iâve signed 18 more incredible women to my new coaching course ðSaid YES to my biggest coaching investment to date â° Worked less than 20 hours on average per week ð¡ Moved to our dream homeâ¨â¨ Iâm sharing this with you because I want you to know that its possible too âï¸â¨â¨I didnât have financial support to get here, I didnât have entrepreneurial parents, I worked full time when I started my first business, I was living pay check to pay check and could barely afford to pay my website hosting feeâs ðâ¨â¨Your current situation is NOT your final destination. â¨â¨Want a $10k month?â¦ you got this girl. â¨Want to quit your job? I promise youâre closer than you think. â¨Looking for your next client? Sheâs out there looking for YOU too ð¥° I know right now it seems impossible, but if I can do itâ¦ so can YOU. And if you want to know howâ¦ â¨Lets chat ð² Dare to dream big beauty â¨ Happy Friday xx

Business Coach ð¥ (@stephgorton__) Ã¡ltal megosztott bejegyzÃ©s,

Két héttel az indulás előtt azonban észrevette, hogy a kiszemeltje túl sok időt tölt egy másik nő társaságában. Gorton megszállottan elkezdte keresni a válaszokat, hogy mi történik.

próbáltam elérni, de nem sikerült. Még az anyukájával is felvettem a kapcsolatot. Utólag végiggondolva voltlak jelek, hogy valami nem stimmel. Nem mintha tökéletes lett volna addig a kapcsolatunk, de imádtam. Azt hittem, hogy ez szerelem...

A fiatal nő szégyellte magát, hogy vissza kellett mennie a munakhelyére, hisz már boldogan beharagozta a nagy szerelmet, és hogy Skóciába költözik. Később azonban saját vállakozást nyitott, amivel dupla annyi pénzt keres mint addig, így a csalódás ellenére hosszú távon jól jött ki a kapcsolatból.

A bejegyzÃ©s megtekintÃ©se az Instagramon

PRO TIP FOR YOUR MONDAY â¨ SO many women come to me with the same problem... They can't seem to create consistent income. And honestly, I get it. It took me YEARS to figure out how to stabilise the flow of cash, create a full pipeline & confidently forecast & predict my income. It's now something I help women do right from the start of their business journey (something I wish I'd been able to do sooner!). Hereâs my top 3 tips you can use in your biz to help you create consistent months erry damn month: 1. KNOW THE GOAL ð¸ How much do you want to earn in a year? $100k, $200k, $1 million? Break that down into monthly & weekly amounts & start figuring out if the prices your charging & the business model you're running can actually get you there (p.s. YES you can earn a Million. Maybe not in the exact model you're running right now, but if you're willing to readjust & restructure then YES SIS you can ðð¼) 2. SET KPI's ð¯ Yep, just like in your crappy day job you had when you were 22. You'll need to sell a certain amount of your products / services to reach your monthly $$ goal, how will you ever reach that figure if you don't know what it is?! ð¤·ð¼ââï¸ The more focus you have on the goal, the more often you'll find opportunities present themselves to help you get there! 3. FILL YOUR PIPELINE ð¶ð¼ââï¸ð¶ð½ââï¸ð¶ð¼ââï¸ð¶ð½ââï¸ð¶ð¼ââï¸ Whats the average client life-cycle in your biz? Do you take clients on for 3 months at a time or 6 months? Do your clients tend to leave after 10 months? That's ok, there's no right or wrong... but you have to know so you can plan & prep to fill your pipeline. To keep that constant flow of clients. If you know your clients are going to leave every 6 months, then at around the 4 month mark you're going to want to turn up your marketing to start reaching new clients (or upsell the current clients - but I'll talk about this another day). We get so caught up working in our business, that sometimes these goal setting & planning tasks fall to the side. But its these EXACT tasks that will take you to you goals & beyond ð Save these tips for later and comment below your biggest takeaway... I'd love to know if you found this helpful! xx

Business Coach ð¥ (@stephgorton__) Ã¡ltal megosztott bejegyzÃ©s,

Kapcsolódó cikkek

Lucával romantikázik Csonka András

Lucával romantikázik Csonka András

35 éve nem randizott Diane Keaton

35 éve nem randizott Diane Keaton

Hülyeségből ötös: Razdizni akart, bombát kiáltott a repülő utasa

Hülyeségből ötös: Razdizni akart, bombát kiáltott a repülő utasa

Nemi szervek nélkül is randizik a 18 éves lány

Nemi szervek nélkül is randizik a 18 éves lány

Ezek is érdekelhetnek

Trump harci üzemmódba kapcsolt

Trump harci üzemmódba kapcsolt

magyarnemzet.hu
Az RTL Klub a botrányos műsor vége után kezdett magyarázkodni

Az RTL Klub a botrányos műsor vége után kezdett magyarázkodni

magyarnemzet.hu
MVSZ, azaz Minden Vitorlázó Szövetsége? Interjú Gerendy Zoltánnal

MVSZ, azaz Minden Vitorlázó Szövetsége? Interjú Gerendy Zoltánnal

likebalaton.hu
SUP deszkázni télen? Irány a Hévíz-patak!

SUP deszkázni télen? Irány a Hévíz-patak!

likebalaton.hu
Így jelentkezz a februárban induló szakokra!

Így jelentkezz a februárban induló szakokra!

metropol.hu
Új rekord: mutatjuk a világ egyik leghosszabb repülőútját

Új rekord: mutatjuk a világ egyik leghosszabb repülőútját

player.hu
Felfoghatatlan fájdalom: meghalt egy angyalarcú 2 éves kislány, miután megette a WC-tisztító kapszulát

Felfoghatatlan fájdalom: meghalt egy angyalarcú 2 éves kislány, miután megette a WC-tisztító kapszulát

ripost.hu
Már nem ébred fel többé: otthonában békésen örökre elaludt a népszerű színész

Már nem ébred fel többé: otthonában békésen örökre elaludt a népszerű színész

ripost.hu
Nagy találkozás: Palvin Barbi és Szentkirályi Alexandra együtt kávéztak Budapest tetején

Nagy találkozás: Palvin Barbi és Szentkirályi Alexandra együtt kávéztak Budapest tetején

ripost.hu

Hozzászólások

Tudnivaló a kommentekről

Tisztelt Olvasóink!

A BorsOnline minden olvasója számára biztosítani szeretné a lehetőséget arra, hogy Facebook bejelentkezés után közvetlenül hozzá tudjon szólni a megjelent cikkekhez. Így a hozzászólása a Facebookon megadott felhasználói nevével és profilképével jelenik meg. Ha Ön még nem regisztrált, itt megteheti. Oldalunkon megjelenést követő 48 órában van lehetőség kommentelni, utána lezárjuk a kommentelést. A lezárást követően az adott kommentoldal megszűnik, olvasóink számára elérhetetlen lesz. A kommenteket moderáljuk, ha gyűlöletkeltő, törvényt, illetve személyiségi jogokat sért. Kérjük, mielőtt elküldi véleményét, a fentieket vegye figyelembe.

Köszönettel:
A Borsonline szerkesztősége

Cookie / süti kezelés

Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Több mint 1200 munkatárssal készítjük kiemelkedő színvonalú termékeinket és biztosítjuk szolgáltatásainkat. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.
   
Regionális hírportálok Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Szeged - szegedma.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu Közélet 888.hu hirvilag.hu Metropol mainap.hu magyarnemzet.hu szabadfold.hu Sport csupasport.hu fourfourtwo.hu nemzetisport.hu Gazdaság agrariumonline.hu figyelo.hu vg.hu Magazin astronet.hu automotor.hu bravo.hu dietaesfitnesz.hu lakaskultura.hu likebalaton.hu mindmegette.hu videkize.hu vitorlazasmagazin.hu Bulvár borsonline.hu ripost.hu Szolgáltatás deliapro.hu gyaszhir.hu ingatlanbazar.hu jegyed.hu mediaworks.hu megyekartya.hu szuperinfo.hu tvmusor.hu Mandíner Megyék Csatája