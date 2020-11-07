Durva: Tinderes szerelme miatt hagyott hátra mindent a csinos fiatal, végül rájött a sokkoló igazságra

A 27 éves Stephanie Gorton a Tinderen ismerkedett meg egy férfival, akit élete szerelmének gondolt, ám a románcnak hamar vége szakadt, amikor rájött, a férfi más lányokkal is ismerkedik.
Mint egy álom, úgy indult Gorton szerelmi története, aki jól menő állását hagyta hátra ausztráliában, sőt a lakását is feladta, hogy 14 ezer kilométerrel odébb költözhessen Skóciában élő szerelméhez. Már az összepakolt dolgait is előreküldte a férfihez.
Két héttel az indulás előtt azonban észrevette, hogy a kiszemeltje túl sok időt tölt egy másik nő társaságában. Gorton megszállottan elkezdte keresni a válaszokat, hogy mi történik.
próbáltam elérni, de nem sikerült. Még az anyukájával is felvettem a kapcsolatot. Utólag végiggondolva voltlak jelek, hogy valami nem stimmel. Nem mintha tökéletes lett volna addig a kapcsolatunk, de imádtam. Azt hittem, hogy ez szerelem...
A fiatal nő szégyellte magát, hogy vissza kellett mennie a munakhelyére, hisz már boldogan beharagozta a nagy szerelmet, és hogy Skóciába költözik. Később azonban saját vállakozást nyitott, amivel dupla annyi pénzt keres mint addig, így a csalódás ellenére hosszú távon jól jött ki a kapcsolatból.
