Márki-Zay szerint a rasszizmus hagyománytisztelet - videó

Hungary's newly elected opposition leader and mayor of Hodmezovasarhely, Peter Marki-Zay, smiles during his interview with AFP on October 18, 2021 in Budapest. - Hungary's newly elected opposition leader Peter Marki-Zay who will face Prime Minister Viktor Orban at a general election next year says he can bring "fresh air" to the EU member. Marki-Zay, a straight-talking conservative provincial mayor, scored a stunning win on October 17, in a primary election to choose a single challenger for Orban at the parliamentary vote likely to be held in April. "It's fresh air, that's why voters, particularly young people supported me, I’m not a typical politician, I am honest and straightforward," Marki-Zay, 49, told AFP in an interview in Budapest on October 18. (Photo by ATTILA KISBENEDEK / AFP)