Megrázó: ürülék, rothadó maradékok és patkányok gyűrűjében nevelte gyermekét az anya

BEVERLY HILLS WOMAN ARRESTED ON 12 ANIMAL CRUELTY CHARGES AND CHILD NEGLECT On 12-07-2022 during the evening hours, Citrus County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) deputies responded to an address in Beverly Hills regarding an animal cruelty complaint which resulted in the arrest of 38-year-old female, Shannon Marie Morgan for animal cruelty. Immediately upon entering the residence, Sheriff’s Office personnel were overwhelmed by the pungent smell of ammonia. They initially observed several cages and glass aquariums containing snakes and rodents but also saw rats and cats running freely in the home. It was blatantly obvious; these animals were deprived of all their basic necessities. The build-up of fecal matter and urine in the house and cages caused an infestation of flies, roaches, and other bugs. Moving throughout the house officials were taken aback by the other deplorable conditions such as trash, dirty dishes, and rotten food scattered all throughout the residence, causing more roaches and flies to pervade the area. After moving into one of the bedrooms, deputies observed two more cages — one containing a ferret and another a dog. The ferret’s cage was littered with urine and feces and the dog’s cage was entirely too small. Both animals were deprived of food and water. Entering the second bedroom, occupied by a juvenile, the trash was built up all over the floor creating a habitat for insects, where even the mattress was covered with roaches. Blood was also observed on the floor created by the loose cats eating a rat. When officials entered the third bedroom of the home, they located approximately 50 rodents in cages in addition to over 300 other rodents roaming freely. “Abuse of any kind should not be tolerated,” said Sheriff Mike Prendergast. “The conditions of this residence and the animals in this case were so bad, Sheriff’s Office personnel were cautioned about making entry. Neither children nor animals should ever endure this type of environment. It is crucial that our citizens report any possible signs of child or animal neglect. Our Animal Control Officers, deputies and crime scene specialists once again have done a phenomenal job” The defendant, Shannon Marie Morgan (02/25/1984), was arrested for 12 counts of animal cruelty and one count of child neglect. The total bond for the defendant was set at $26,000. CCSO animal control officers removed seven cats, one dog, and one ferret from the home. The house has been secured for further investigation to include the removal of the other remaining animals. Animal Control Officers are available to respond to routine calls for service between 8:00 am & 8:00 pm every day of the week, including holidays. Emergencies are responded to 24 /7. Requests for service should be made to CCSO Communications Center at 352-249-2790 or simply by dialing 9-1-1. #CCSOprotecting (1734)