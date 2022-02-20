9 °C Budapest
Most jelentették be: koronavírusos II. Erzsébet királynő

Pozitív lett a királynő Covid-tesztje.

(FILES) In this file photo taken on February 5, 2022 Britain's Queen Elizabeth II smiles during a reception in the Ballroom of Sandringham House, the Queen's Norfolk residence, as she celebrates the start of the Platinum Jubilee. - Queen Elizabeth II, 95 years old was tested positive for Covid-19 but with "mild symptoms" according to a statement published by Buckingham Palace on February 20, 2022. (Photo by Joe Giddens / POOL / AFP)

Hiába az óvintézkedések, elkapta a koronavírust II. Erzsébet királynő. A 95 éves uralkodó a megfázáshoz hasonló tüneteket észlelt. Nem akar azonban teljes ágynyugalomba vonulni, jövő héten folytatni szeretné a munkáját.

