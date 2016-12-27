Életéért küzd a gyönyörű leukémiás modell, Magosi Viki

Senki sem jelentkezik a meggyilkolt magyar holttestéért

Botrány a divatcégnél: titkos kóddal fogyelmeztették egymást az eladók a nem kívánt vásárlókra

Pont karácsony előtt veszett nyoma Zoltánnak

Kifigurázták a Szex és New York színésznőjét

Bors
Vette a poént Sarah Jessica Parker. Pedig meg is sértődhetett volna, amiért a Szex és New York sorozatbeli karakterét, a divatguru Carrie Bradshaw-t egy férfi másolta le. Dan Clay a sorozat egyik legnagyobb rajongójaként úgy érezte, ideje belebújni kedvenc hősnője bőrébe, de legalábbis ruháiba. Dan Carrie Dragshaw néven regisztrált Instagram-oldalára feltöltött képein a színésznő ikonikus rózsaszín, tütüs szettjében pózol, de lekoppintotta Carrie fehérneműs jeleneteit is. Bár először ledöbbent, Parker végül kedvesnek találta a képeket.

Was love dead? As I thought back on another broken heart, another painful setback, missed connection, defeat for love--I couldnât help but wonder: In todayâs fast-paced world, does love stand a chance? Or is it just another victim of the changing times, as outdated as bell bottoms and record stores? Some say love is a flower. My garden had been trampled on. But for a flower, a storm isnât the end. A storm is food. A seed needs more than sunshine to grow. It needs dirt, and rain, and sometimes even darkness. And you plant a garden believing tomorrow will be brightâbut you donât stop there. You water it, and care for it, and do what it takes to help the seeds push through the dirt to see the sun. I wasnât ready to give up on love. Because maybe the secret to finding love is to just keep loving. Even when youâre told that love is not enough, you just keep loving. And maybe itâs less about finding love and more about growing it. It takes work, and dirt, but one day you blossom and color the world with love.Â âð¼ðºð¸â¤ï¸ #carriedragshaw

Carrie Dragshaw (@carriedragshaw) Ã¡ltal kÃ¶zzÃ©tett fÃ©nykÃ©p,

