Kifigurázták a Szex és New York színésznőjét

Vette a poént Sarah Jessica Parker. Pedig meg is sértődhetett volna, amiért a Szex és New York sorozatbeli karakterét, a divatguru Carrie Bradshaw-t egy férfi másolta le. Dan Clay a sorozat egyik legnagyobb rajongójaként úgy érezte, ideje belebújni kedvenc hősnője bőrébe, de legalábbis ruháiba. Dan Carrie Dragshaw néven regisztrált Instagram-oldalára feltöltött képein a színésznő ikonikus rózsaszín, tütüs szettjében pózol, de lekoppintotta Carrie fehérneműs jeleneteit is. Bár először ledöbbent, Parker végül kedvesnek találta a képeket.
Was love dead? As I thought back on another broken heart, another painful setback, missed connection, defeat for love--I couldnât help but wonder: In todayâs fast-paced world, does love stand a chance? Or is it just another victim of the changing times, as outdated as bell bottoms and record stores? Some say love is a flower. My garden had been trampled on. But for a flower, a storm isnât the end. A storm is food. A seed needs more than sunshine to grow. It needs dirt, and rain, and sometimes even darkness. And you plant a garden believing tomorrow will be brightâbut you donât stop there. You water it, and care for it, and do what it takes to help the seeds push through the dirt to see the sun. I wasnât ready to give up on love. Because maybe the secret to finding love is to just keep loving. Even when youâre told that love is not enough, you just keep loving. And maybe itâs less about finding love and more about growing it. It takes work, and dirt, but one day you blossom and color the world with love.Â âð¼ðºð¸â¤ï¸ #carriedragshaw
Can you ever really move on from an ex? That night, as I took off my soaking wet $400 shoes, I couldn't stop thinking about the stains and damage of our failed love lives. I wondered, Were ex-boyfriends like the puddles of bad break-ups? Just when you think the storm is over, they splash on your new Manolos? After another messy night with Big, maybe I had to do a better job of keeping myself dry. After all, only children jump in puddles. Adults buy umbrellas. And maybe, just maybe, if you skip around enough puddles, there's a great big rainbow waiting on the other side. #CarrieDragshaw
As I thought back on another night at the Standard, I couldn't help but wonder: is Halloween really any different than a night out in New York? Before we leave the house, we all put on our masks--some to make us look prettier, or stronger, or sexier, or even scarier, harder to reach. But are these masks really disguises--or dreams? And how far are we willing to go to prevent people from seeing who we really are? #CarrieDragshaw
"Maybe some women aren't meant to be tamed. Maybe they just need to run free until they find someone just as wild to run with them." I had wanted to be Carrie Bradshaw for Halloween ever since college, when I had HBO in my frat room and girls would come over and watch Sex and the City on Sundays and I would pretend that I hated it because I didn't want to give myself away. Well, the secret's out, and this was the happiest day of my life. So happy, in fact, that I'm going to keep it going. Introducing #CarrieDragshaw
