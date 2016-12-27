Kifigurázták a Szex és New York színésznőjét

Vette a poént Sarah Jessica Parker. Pedig meg is sértődhetett volna, amiért a Szex és New York sorozatbeli karakterét, a divatguru Carrie Bradshaw-t egy férfi másolta le. Dan Clay a sorozat egyik legnagyobb rajongójaként úgy érezte, ideje belebújni kedvenc hősnője bőrébe, de legalábbis ruháiba. Dan Carrie Dragshaw néven regisztrált Instagram-oldalára feltöltött képein a színésznő ikonikus rózsaszín, tütüs szettjében pózol, de lekoppintotta Carrie fehérneműs jeleneteit is. Bár először ledöbbent, Parker végül kedvesnek találta a képeket.