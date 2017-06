Majdnem tragédia lett a családi nyaralásból egy szőke nő miatt

Blaise Deacon claims her daughter was nearly kidnapped in Majorca on Saturday She says the incident happened at the HYB Eurocalas Hotel in Calas de Mallorca A woman allegedly grabbed the toddler and told Ms Deacon she was taking her Ms Deacon and her sister resisted and the woman then ran to a fleeing vehicle Police are investigating the attempted abduction of a British girl by a mystery blonde at a hotel in Majorca.