Ledobott 53 kilót a nővér, azonnal feleségül vennénk

Bailey Ryan két évvel ezelőtt kezdett el éjszakai műszakban dolgozni egy minnesotai kórházban - írja a Daily Star. Szakított a szerelmével a 24 éves lány, és már akkor sem volt éppen vékony, de úgy próbálta a lelkét rendbe tenni, hogy elkezdte megenni a világot. A gyorshívójában éttermek tárolt, a barátait elkezdte hanyagolni, és mire beért a kórházba, már lógott a nyelve, annyira kifáradt. “Tudtam, hogy egészségtelen, amit csinálok és nagyon komoly bajom lesz belőle, ha nem fejezem be ezt az életvitelt” - mesélte Ryan.

Eljött az a pont, amikor úgy döntött, ennek így nem sok értelme van és elkezdte a paleo diétát. Száműzte a feldolgozott élelmiszereket, a tejtermékeket és a gabonaféléket is az étrendjéből. Most 79 kg és olyan jól néz ki, hogy a jó értelemeben nincsenek arra szavak. Sziklát mászik, túrázik, kajakozik és már a félmaratont is le tudja futni. “Volt egy kollégám, aki szülési szabadságról jött vissza. Mikor meglátott, megkérdezte, megmutassa e a kórházat, mert azt gondolta, új vagyok. Előtte három évig együtt dolgoztunk” - mondta Ryan.

A nővér nemcsak a testét, hanem az egész világszemléletét megváltoztatta. “Már mások a céljaim mint korábban, a hobbim is. Sokkal szorosabb viszonyt ápolok a barátaimmal és a családommal" - tette hozzá. Fogyását alaposan dokumentálta, hogy ezzel másoknak is lendületet biztosítson.

Ha merítene a kitartásából, kövesse!