Könnyfakasztó pillanat: videóra vették, ahogy elhagyják a kutyát

ADOPTED ELECTRA IS AVAILABLE NOW FOR PUBLIC ADOPTION. PLEASE KEEP SHARING ELECTRA represents the face os sadness and reality in the shelters. Sometimes I would like to understand owners surrendering their animals and I don't like to judge them but when you see how the dogs come to the receiving department with their happy faces and they stand all proud I just can't understand.. (I'm speaking in general, not sure if she was found as stray or she was an owner surrendered) ELECTRA is available now for public adoption. Hopefully she can leaves soon. Please share so people know she is there. ELECTRA Pit Bull Terrier Mix Age (approximate): 4 years Sex Female Color BLU/WHT Available on: (Subject to change) May 20, 2017 Rescue Date: (Subject to change) May 30, 2017 Control Number: #I1272440 http://ivhsanimals.org/#/animal/978566 The shelter does not disclose updates to me after the dogs are no longer in their care. Please contact them for any INFORMATION and/or UPDATES. Adoptions have to be made in person. Potential adopters have to bring their other dogs (if any) for a meet and greet. Im only a net-worker therefore, i do not have pulling rights. I name the dogs for my personal references, the shelter doesn't know those names so always make sure to ask for a dog by their control number not by their name to avoid confusion. INLAND VALLEY HUMANE SOCIETY POMONA CA 909 623-9777 VIDEO THREAD https://www.facebook.com/photo.php?fbid=1839944282992583&set=a.1454924388161243.1073741829.100009310861488&type=3&theater