Ijesztő: ezeknek a babáknak repjegyet lehet venni és még ételt is hoznak nekik

This is Millionaire. She’s the child of a woman named Mama Ning. In Thailand, thousands of people are adopting luk thep dolls. They’re believed to bring good luck to the people who care for them. “Luk thep” is commonly translated to “child angels.” The craze started small. But today, some restaurants offer special menus, and a local airline briefly allowed people to buy tickets for their dolls. Mama Ning — who claims to have started the trend — is a collector of dolls and 'teacher' of the luk thep community. She claims that luk thep helped bring fortune to her struggling business selling trinkets and souvenirs. 📸: @amandamustard #Bangkok #Thailand #lukthep# (Editor's note: This caption has been updated for clarity.)

