Elítélték az Angliában két kislányt halálra gázoló magyar sofőrt

Gabor Hegedus, 38, killed two young cousins in a hit-and-run on New Year's Eve He mowed down 12-year-old Helena Kotlarova and 11-year-old Zaneta Krokovaje It has emerged he was let into Britain despite string of violent crime convictions Hegedus and three accomplices who tried to help him are to be sentenced later A Hungarian hit-and-run driver who killed two young cousins on New Year's Eve was let into Britain despite a string of violent crime convictions, it has emerged.