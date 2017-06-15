A világ minden zugából fotón üzen anyjának ez a férfi

Ha Tarlós megy, jöjjön Ráday Mihály!

Jonathan Kubben Quinonez 2016 márciusában otthagyta brüsszeli üzleti tanácsadói állását, eladta az autóját, lefoglalt egy kubai repjegyet magának, és nyakába vette a világot. Mindezt úgy, hogy anyukájának egy szót sem szólt. A férfi azóta igazi világcsavargó lett, és sportot űz belőle, hogy a világ minden zugából fotón üzenjen a mamának, jól van, ne idegeskedjen miatta.

What do you think of my Cambodian pose? #momimfine #travel #angkorwat #cambodia #asia #backpacking #temple #sun #smile #happy

A post shared by JONATHAN KUBBEN QUIÃONEZ (@momimfine) on

Huayna Potosi climbing attempt #momimfine #lapaz #bolivia #mountain #3daysclimbing #sky #snow

A post shared by JONATHAN KUBBEN QUIÃONEZ (@momimfine) on

Welcome to... Brazil! ð§ð· #momimfine #christ #riodejaneiro #brazil #travel #travelgram #sun #smile

A post shared by JONATHAN KUBBEN QUIÃONEZ (@momimfine) on

