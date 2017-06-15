A világ minden zugából fotón üzen anyjának ez a férfi

My mom will probably not like this picture. But this sunrise was simply one of the best of my life. Waking up at 1am to reach the top of this volcano with a gas mask because of the sulfuric smoke was an amazing experience! #momimfine #travel #indonesia #volcano #crater #backpacking #asia #crazy #ijen #sunrise #BaneMode

A post shared by JONATHAN KUBBEN QUIÃONEZ (@momimfine) on May 15, 2017 at 11:14am PDT