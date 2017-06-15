A világ minden zugából fotón üzen anyjának ez a férfi

Jonathan Kubben Quinonez 2016 márciusában otthagyta brüsszeli üzleti tanácsadói állását, eladta az autóját, lefoglalt egy kubai repjegyet magának, és nyakába vette a világot. Mindezt úgy, hogy anyukájának egy szót sem szólt. A férfi azóta igazi világcsavargó lett, és sportot űz belőle, hogy a világ minden zugából fotón üzenjen a mamának, jól van, ne idegeskedjen miatta.
My mom will probably not like this picture. But this sunrise was simply one of the best of my life. Waking up at 1am to reach the top of this volcano with a gas mask because of the sulfuric smoke was an amazing experience! #momimfine #travel #indonesia #volcano #crater #backpacking #asia #crazy #ijen #sunrise #BaneMode
When I invited my mother, she wanted to discover the way I like to travel. She enjoyed discovering new cultures but wasn't really a fan of my love for adrenaline so I secretly took this picture on the cliff. Sorry Mom :D I would like to say thank you to @nrjbelgique for believing in me and the future projects of "Mom, I'm fine" "Giving" and "sharing" have always been keywords for this project, this will take another dimension thanks to you #momimfine #travel #nusapenida #bali #indonesia #asia #crazy #sun #happy #view #cliffhanger
These people are the famous "acrobatic" fishermen of Inle lake (Myanmar). One day, because of climate change, this tradition might disappear. The temperatures have been rising significantly in this region during the last few years, which affected the depth of the lake and the reproductive cycle of fish. I am happy I was able to see it, I hope next generation will be able to do so too. #momimfine #travel #myanmar #burma #asia #inlelake #climatechange #fishing #cop21#backpacking #traveler
Welcome to Morocco! ð²ð¦ I'm proud to tell you that I managed to associate "Mom I'm Fine" with a humanitarian/development project! I would like to thank CTB, the Belgian Agency for development (www.btcctb.org) for the trust they are showing me! More information about the projects coming soon Credits ð· @rafaeldeprost #momimfine #CTB #BTC #Morocco #Travel #Sun #Donkey #Arab #Maroc
Thumbs up to the Belgian development agency for giving me the opportunity to meet these women who produce great argan oil. For more BTC action in Morocco: www.btcctb.org/content/btc-morocco @BelDevAgency Credits: @rafaeldeprost ð¥ Music : www.soundscube.com #momimfine #morocco #maroc #sun #travel #happy #internationaldevelopment #BTC_Belgium #agriculture #fairtrade #arganoil
